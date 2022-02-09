Only-in-the-Bend Pizza Pass goes live

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Visit South Bend Mishawaka is celebrating National Pizza Day by highlighting nearly 40 local pizza places in St. Joseph County with the Only-in-the-Bend Pizza Pass.

The free mobile pass allows participants to check-in at restaurants using geo-location on their phones while either dining in or picking up take out.

Every visit between February 9 through March 31 counts as an entry into a pizza-themed giveaway.

To sign up, see a list of pizza places on the pass and get the latest details on prize giveaways, please click here.

