New Location for St. Joseph Co. EMA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency has a new location. They are now located at 125 S Lafayette Boulevard, right across from the County-City Building. They christened the new office by holding a ribbon-cutting and showing off some new gadgets.

They have almost 20 of these seemingly normal cellphones that connect to emergency channels and a satellite uplink for secure communications during times of crisis.

They have also converted the county’s outdoor warning sirens from battery-powered to alternating current

“You know, our main goal is to protect the people from anything that will adversely harm them in St. Joseph County. That, that is our goal,” said John Antonucci, Emergency Management Director.

These systems help make the people of St. Joseph County safer and better equipped to handle emergencies.

