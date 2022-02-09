Advertisement

Mom found guilty of killing 4 children sentenced to life in prison

Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four of her children.
Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four of her children.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Emily Van de Riet and Talya Faggart
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis mother found guilty of killing four of her five children is facing a lifetime behind bars with the possibility of parole after a sentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

Shanynthia Gardner has been in custody since the incident in 2016, WMC reports.

Back in December, she was found guilty of 20 counts including charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Investigators say Gardner was 29 years old when she stabbed four of her children, all ranging from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. Her oldest son, who was 7 years old at the time, was the only survivor after he escaped the incident.

During the trial, Martin Gardner, the father of the children, said on the day of the stabbing, Gardner told him she was getting ready to watch a movie with the kids. He described her as calm and said nothing appeared to be wrong.

Her sister also testified that Gardner had a history of mental episodes and often seemed paranoid.

Back in 2017, one medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the incident.

The case was presented to a judge in a bench trial which means there was no jury.

Each of the four first-degree murder counts carries a life sentence.

