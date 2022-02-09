Medical Moment: Medical miracle saves woman from sarcoma

Weeks after a young New Jersey woman had COVID, she was still experiencing strange symptoms.

She assumed those symptoms were related to the virus and would eventually end. But then, her health took a nosedive, and she ultimately received a diagnosis that, for many, would have been a death sentence.

Instead, doctors devised a specialized treatment that saved her life.

Two years ago, Zulema Rubio had just recovered from COVID and wanted to get back into shape.

“I started jogging around the block because, you know, at that time we were all staying inside,” she says. “But I couldn’t get down the block without being really out of breath.”

But when her face ballooned and her chest veins began to pop, doctors diagnosed Rubio with an intimal sarcoma, a very rare tumor that started in the lining of a major vein leading to the heart.

“Unless you can have the tumor surgically removed, you cannot cure it,” says Andrew Pecora, medical oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center. “And it’s a hundred percent fatality rate if you can’t remove it surgically.”

For Rubio, time was running out. Standard chemotherapy wouldn’t shrink the tumor fast enough. Doctors used genomic sequencing to find drugs that might work.

“He said that there’s going to be times where it’s going to be really hard and you’re going to want to give up,” Rubio says. “And he said, we’re still going to do it.”

Four days of round the clock chemo followed by weeks of radiation and immunotherapy finally shrunk the tumor, so surgery was possible. A complex, 14-hour procedure.

“They actually were able to stop her heart, open up her heart in this vein, bypass the blood from the whole upper part of the body to allow them to peel this thing off from the inside of her vein and from inside her heart,” Pecora says. “And then close that all back up again, perfectly so that it worked.”

Rubio is cancer free.

“This is a medical miracle and I’m not, you know, I’m a clinician, I’m a scientist,” Pecora says. “I don’t use words lightly. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. This is a true medical miracle.”

Giving this 25-year-old a second chance at life.

Rubio has also realized another life goal; during her yearlong treatment, she decided instead of going to law school, she wanted to mentor kids.

She is now halfway through her first-year teaching at a school in Newark, New Jersey.

