A look inside The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new place in South Bend serving up a variety of wines and delicious food.

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen opened in late January right across from Howard Park.

They offer about 30 different wines by the glass, plus cocktails and beer.

There’s also a full food menu, with plenty of options for kids too.

“We try to focus and lean forward with our wine but we’re not trying to be a high-end or pretentious atmosphere,” said co-owner Shawn Todd. “We’re trying to make it very casual, very trendy and very fresh foods meant to be shared. And the wine is very affordable.”

The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen is located at 702 E Jefferson Blvd in South Bend. They are closed on Mondays.

For more information, click here.

