LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte man who police say is a teacher at a Michiana school has been charged with multiple felony counts of rape and child seduction.

On Jan. 4, police were dispatched to a home in rural Pleasant Township regarding a sex offense involving a teenage girl. The suspect was identified as John Doty, 35, of LaPorte.

Police say Doty is a teacher for a regional area school, but they did not specify which school. According to LinkedIn, Doty was most recently a science teacher at Career and Success Academy South Bend.

After multiple weeks of investigation, police charged Doty on Tuesday for the following offenses:

Police say Doty self-surrendered at the LaPorte County Jail on Wednesday. He was released from custody after a $25,000.05 cash bond was posted on his behalf.

Full release from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 4, 2022, Deputy Ryan Doperalski was dispatched to a residence located in rural Pleasant Township regarding a sex offense. Initial information was gathered by Deputy Doperalski from the teenage female victim and her guardians. This information identified the suspect as John M. DOTY (35 YOA) of La Porte, a teacher for a regional area school.

The matter was assigned to Detective Gabe Struss for immediate investigation. In the days and weeks that followed, Detective Struss, along with other investigators, worked tirelessly on the investigation. Detective Struss and La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens began collaborating and reviewing the case to secure charges against DOTY.

Yesterday, Detective Struss signed a probable cause affidavit and charging information for the following offenses against DOTY:

· Count I - Attempted Rape, L3 Felony

· Count II - Rape, L3 Felony

· County III - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

· Count IV - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

· Count V - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

· County VI - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

· County VII - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

· Count VIII - Rape, L3 Felony

· Count IX - Child Seduction, L5 Felony

Later in the day, probable cause was found by Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos for DOTY’s arrest.

Earlier today, DOTY self-surrendered at the La Porte County Jail. DOTY has since been released from custody following a $25,000.05 cash-only bond being posted on his behalf.

Assisting: Detective Sergeant Adam Hannon, Sergeant James Lear, Detective Austin Howell, Deputy Jet Balenia, Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center and St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

