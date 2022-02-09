First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers Wednesday Night, First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday ahead of a clipper that will bring light accumulating snow and strong gusty winds. The snow will make things a bit slick. The main thing will be falling snow combined with strong gusty winds and some blowing snow, that could create periods of blizzard conditions through the morning hours. Plan for some extra time in your morning commute.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy for much of the day with a wind switching out of the west. A clipper system is moving to the north and will create some light lake enhanced snow showers through the afternoon. A few snow squalls are possible with some heavier snow showers. A coating to an inch of snow is possible during the afternoon and evening as the snow showers move across the area. High of 36.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with snow showers and a few heavier snow showers possible. A coating to an inch of snow is possible in most parts of Michiana that are north of US-6. It remains breezy and snow showers become more scattered into the morning. Low of 26.

THURSDAY: Some light snow showers are possible during the early morning. It remains cold for most of the day with highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies. Late in the evening on Thursday we have the chance for light snow showers to move in. Winds will turn gusty overnight as well. High of 29.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Overnight Thursday into Friday another clipper system will move into the region from the north. This will spread a burst of snow into Michiana early in the morning. Light to moderate snow will fall and come along with gusty winds. Winds will gust between 30-45 miles per hour through the morning. This could create lower visibilities and brief periods of blizzard conditions. Once this storm moves through, the precipitation lightens up and may turn into a wintry mix through much of the early afternoon. Winds will calm as we head closer to the late afternoon. Highs in the middle 30s. High of 35.

LONG RANGE: Behind this system it will remain cold into the weekend with highs in the teens and 20s. We keep the chance for some light lake effect snow showers during the day on Saturday. Some light snow is possible. Most of the area remains dry. We are watching next week as a larger system could move into the region, bringing the chance for rain and snow to Michiana for the second half of the week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, February 8th , 2022

Tuesday’s High: 38

Tuesday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

