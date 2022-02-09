Advertisement

Elkhart Health & Aquatics hosts GLVC swimming, diving championships

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, Elkhart Health & Aquatics is hosting the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships.

The championships started on Wednesday and will wrap up on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Last year, fans were not allowed in the stands due to COVID, but conference officials are glad to have parents and spectators back in the stands supporting and cheering on the athletes.

“The public is welcome; we’d love for them to come out and see the level of competition and the times that are posted,” says Jim Naumovich, GLVC commissioner. “We’re grateful to be in Elkhart and appreciative of all the support.”

Elkhart Health & Aquatics will also host the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America National Invitational Championship from March 10-12.

