Elkhart, Goshen has the lowest unemployment rate in the country

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart-Goshen area is seeing low unemployment numbers.

According to the mayor’s office, the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Elkhart-Goshen area has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at .91%.

“This low unemployment rate shows how many people are coming into Elkhart to work each and every day,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

If you would like to read the full report on the area statistics, you can click here.

