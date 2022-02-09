Day 2 of John Schultz Retrial: New witnesses heard, videos & photos referencing Columbine shooting shown

ROCHESTOR, Ind. (WNDU) - Day two of the John Schultz retrial wrapped up on Tuesday.

The now 20-year-old is accused of helping his once best friend in a plot to carry out a mass shooting at Rochester High School and Caston School back in 2020.

On Tuesday, more pieces of evidence, as well as more witnesses testified in the courtroom.

In the morning, the defense wrapped up the cross examination of Shultz’s former best friend Donnie Robin Jr. Keep in mind, Robin had already plead guilty in 2021 to co-conspiring a plot to carry out a mass shooting at Rochester High School and Caston School.

New witnesses today included a friend of Shultz & Robin who confirmed he received a text from Shultz regarding him wanting to shoot up a school.

The jury also heard from a forensic scientist, a pawn shop manager, and a local blueberry farm owner who Robin says he and Schultz stole helium and propane tanks from to create home made bombs as part of their alleged plot.

Director of the St. Joseph County Crimes Unit Mitch Kajzer also took the stand. In his testimony, files including pictures from Robins computer and phone was shared before the jury. Some of those photos showing weapons, phrases, and pictures of the killers in the Columbine massacre, as well as online searches of “school shooting simulators” and “how to put a holster in a trench coat.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the prosecution made a Columbine connection to this alleged plot.

On the day Shultz was arrested, police found writings and phrases referencing Columbine, violence and even names of Rochester High School students all over Shultz’s bedroom wall.

So far, it’s clear both the prosecution and the defense are leaving nothing on the table making sure no stone goes unturned considering this is now the second time Shultz is being tried.

Day three of the John Schultz retrial is expected to continue tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

The state will have one more witness, before the defense will have to make a decision on whether or not Shultz will testify Wednesday. If he does, closing arguments could be pushed back until Thursday, with a deliberation and decision from the jury to follow.

