$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Penn Township

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say two Mega Millions tickets sold in Indiana won $1 million, and one of them was sold right here in Michiana.

The two winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket were purchased at Golo Food Mart on McKinley Avenue in Penn Township and at a Casey’s in Covington.

Both tickets matched five-out-of-five numbers—only missing the Mega Ball—in Tuesday night’s estimated $31 million jackpot drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday are: 1-17-20-52-54 with a Mega Ball of 2.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Meanwhile, the estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $158 million. Hoosier Lottery officials encourage you to play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.