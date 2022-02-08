Zoning hearing held for old Madison Center building in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to turn a former hospital building into a hotel sparked a lot of talk about homelessness tonight.

Some who live near the former Madison Center Children’s Hospital on Niles Avenue in South Bend claim about 30 people are already staying there and that the guests are disrupting the neighborhood.

People associated with the Sunny Italy restaurant said one man came in the restaurant asking to use a customer’s phone to call 9-1-1, while another entered asking for leftovers.

It was said that the restaurant has begun escorting older patrons to the parking lot in the name of safety.

“When dealing with the homeless there is no easy answer, and what is happening right now in my neighborhood is not the answer,” nearby resident Amanda Robinson told members of the South Bend Board of Zoning Appeals.

“There’s no plan that we’ve been presented with, on how these individuals who are living there, how they are vetted,” said Attorney David Francisco.

The hearing ended with the man behind the project asking that his zoning variance request be tabled. “There’s issues with people asking for money, impacting neighborhoods. probably those people which might not even be associated with this building. But I hear concerns in the neighborhood. Okay, you want more transparency. I’m requesting that we table this,” said David Matthews.

The current rules require each hotel room to have its own bathroom. A variance would allow occupancy in hospital pods where six beds share just one bath.

Original Post:

Controversial efforts to turn a former hospital building into a hotel continue.

The South Bend Board of Zoning Appeals held a meeting Monday night to discuss the future of the of old Madison Center located at 701 Niles Avenue. The building was originally built as a substance abuse hospital for children.

Its days as a hospital are long gone. Now, the owner of a South Bend building has something more residential in mind---a non-transient hotel.

Neighbors claim the building is already being used. They claim there are about 30 people living there illegally.

The problem with the biggest hurdle to overcome in turning the building into a hotel is bathrooms. The rules require that you have one bathroom per room. There are some pods on some floors in this facility where there are six beds per bathroom.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.