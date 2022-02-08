‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After 16 News Now spoke to several residents at Elkhart Riverside Terrace Apartments Monday, the Elkhart Housing Authority claims its heatless hallways issue has been resolved.

“We have a concern with a Riverside air handler that is affecting the hall temperatures,” Executive Director Angelia Washington told 16 News Now. “Griffen Plumbing and Heating repaired the air handler,” Washington says.

The response from the Housing Authority comes after multiple complaints from residents who say the building had no heat in the hallways.

“It’s so cold here. I’m so sick of being cold,” one woman said.

Tim Runner, who is bound to a wheelchair and lives at Elkhart Terrace, says many residents, like him, have struggled to leave their room.

“It’s like they are prisoners in their apartments. And a lot of disabled people, this is the only area they have for fellowship to talk to other people. As I say, they can’t even come out anymore,” Runner says.

Resident Jack Strang says he his heat in his room isn’t working at all.

“It went out last Wednesday I think and I have called the housing emergency and told them I didn’t have heat and I heard no response yet” Strang says.

But for those who do have heat, resident Victoria Hayes says the cost to keep hers running has almost doubled thanks to a ventilation system that is far beyond its years.

“This is an example of our heating. They are 30 years old. There are blades in there and the blades are covered with thirty years worth of debris,” Hayes says.

But the issues don’t stop there. Residents say a poorly plowed parking lot is also causing problems.

“I fell two or three times out there so far,” one man told 16 News Now.

A woman who is a resident and did not not want to reveal her name says has had to cancel her doctor appointments this week because of her limited ability to get to her car safely.

“There is people falling out here because they won’t comeback and plow,” the woman said.

When I spoke to the plowing company contracted to clean the lot, Frankenberger Lawn Care & Snow Plowing, they say the Elkhart Housing Authority has yet to call them to clean the remaining snow and slush on the ground.

“If they want that plowed sooner, all they have to do is let us know,” owner David Frankenburger says.

When asked about the several slip and fall complaints from residents, the Elkhart Housing Authority says they have not received any.

“Our parking lots have been plowed to the best extent possible and we have not received any slip and fall reports,” Washington said in an email.

Anyone who may be experiencing these problems, or similar issues, can contact 16HelpsYou@wndu.com or 16NewsNow@wndu.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.