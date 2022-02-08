Veteran tight end George Takacs entering the transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tight end George Takacs is saying goodbye to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this offseason, announcing intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Takacs joined the Irish back in 2018, and finishes his time in South Bend with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now a grad transfer with two remaining years of eligibility.

Last year’s tight ends coach, John McNulty, left the program a week ago for the offensive coordinator job at Boston College.

They’re led by returning standout Michael Mayer who was the team’s leading receiver last season. The Irish still have quite a few bodies in the tight end room, but many of the other players at the position are inexperienced and/or recovering from recent injuries.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.