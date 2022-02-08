Advertisement

Veteran tight end George Takacs entering the transfer portal

Notre Dame tight end George Takacs (85)during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Notre Dame tight end George Takacs (85)during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tight end George Takacs is saying goodbye to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this offseason, announcing intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Takacs joined the Irish back in 2018, and finishes his time in South Bend with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now a grad transfer with two remaining years of eligibility.

Last year’s tight ends coach, John McNulty, left the program a week ago for the offensive coordinator job at Boston College.

They’re led by returning standout Michael Mayer who was the team’s leading receiver last season. The Irish still have quite a few bodies in the tight end room, but many of the other players at the position are inexperienced and/or recovering from recent injuries.

