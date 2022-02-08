Advertisement

Suspected human remains found on Ga. hiking trail turn out to be life-size doll

On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest.(Jones County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV/Gray News) - Deputies in a small Georgia county are relieved after what they thought was a human body found on a hiking trail turned out to be a life-size doll.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday afternoon to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, WBTV reported.

The deputies who first responded initially reported finding what appeared to be the dead body of a woman wearing white socks.

Another team of investigators arrived on scene and quickly recognized that it was a life-size doll, dressed in a tank top, shorts and socks.

After one of the deputies located the model number, the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery,” Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece joked in a Facebook post. “In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
Riverside Terrace residents make several complaints after no heat in the hallways, poorly...
‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Compared to last week, warmer with less snow
It happened shortly after midnight in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue.
Autopsy confirms Diamond Avenue homicide suspect was shot to death
St. Joseph County redistricting maps
Commissioner Dieter talks St. Joseph County redistricting maps

Latest News

A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian trucker protest causes ripple effects
Students protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House bill would ease budget strains on Postal Service
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Texts: Mom of alleged school shooter joked about gun