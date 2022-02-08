Advertisement

South Bend Medical Foundation in desperate need of blood donations

By Melissa Stephens
Feb. 8, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the nationwide blood shortage continues, the South Bend Medical Foundation is asking for people to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Blood and platelet donations are desperately needed. All blood types are needed, but especially O negative and O positive.

Inside the South Bend Medical Foundation’s blood bank, some of the shelves are empty.

Mary Ankrapp, the blood donor recruitment supervisor, has been with the South Bend Medical Foundation for 9 years. She said she has never seen a shortage like this before.

“We’ve had moments where blood inventory is very scary, but this has just been a constant, every week, every month,” Ankrapp said. “Basically, since the pandemic has started.”

Just one blood donation can save three lives, and it’s a simple process. To book an appointment to donate online, click here.

