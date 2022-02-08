South Bend Community School Corporation and John Glenn School Corporation are working together to annex Greene Township

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking to work with John Glenn School Corporation on an agreement to annex Greene Township.

“I think it was understandable that our initial reaction was not yeah go ahead and take it it’s more how are we gonna make this happen, if it’s gonna happen,” says Brian Kubicki, a member of the SBCSC General Counsel.

For years, community members have been asking for voluntary de-annexation of Greene Township Schools from the South Bend Community School Corporation, as many students of Greene Township live closer to schools in John Glenn’s district.

Now, South Bend School Board members are worried that lawmakers in Indianapolis may move forward with legislation that would cause the school corporation to lose control of the decision.

“After going through a few years of the legislative process, where we kind of recognized that this was going to keep coming back, and be a distraction, and if it went through from a legislative standpoint we may not have control over pieces of it.. We’ve been kind of monitoring the landscape and also trying to understand what the risk would be to us,” says Kubicki.

Kubicki tells 16 News Now that a major risk to South Bend, would be losing a ‘tax base,’ and what it will all mean from a financial standpoint.

“That’s the risk to us, is that that legislation would allow somebody to kind of take pieces of land without consulting with us first,” Kubicki says.

Other issues mentioned are significant demographic changes to John Glenn School Corporation, as well as a need to redo redistricting maps if students are able to switch school districts.

“Greene Township has been a part of South Bend Community School Corporation for decades, so of course it’s gonna take a little bit of time for us to wrap our heads around it and make sure that we’re proceeding in a way that serves all of our students and serves our taxpayers as well,” says Kubicki.

Kubicki tells 16 News Now that while the decision has taken time, an end may be on the horizon.

“From a timing standpoint, those details need to be ironed out. I think we’re kind of targeting July one, but there’s some flexibility in there,” says Kubicki.

The South Bend School Corporation unanimously voted to allow this process to continue, with members of the board saying both school districts seem to be moving in a direction of cooperation.

