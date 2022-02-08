Paul Atkinson Jr. named ACC Player of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Paul Atkinson Jr. earned his first-ever ACC Player of the Week honors after averaging a double-double over the Irish’s last three games.

Atkinson’s stat lines over the course of those three games:

vs. Duke (1/31): 14 pts, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks in 57-43 loss

@ Miami (2/2): game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds in 68-64 win

@ NC State (2/5): 15 points, 10 rebounds in 69-57 win

Atkinson and the Irish are next in action on Wednesday when they host Louisville at 7PM.

