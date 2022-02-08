Notre Dame hydro-electric power turbines in South Bend nearing completion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like this will be the year Notre Dame’s clean energy portfolio expands to include hydro-electric power.

An article in Notre Dame Magazine says that a $30 million project to put turbines in the St. Joseph River underneath South Bend’s Seitz Park property is nearing completion.

Hydro-electric power is expected to fill about seven percent of the energy needs on campus. It’s another step toward Notre Dame’s commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Work on the project began in the summer of 2019.

