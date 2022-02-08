‘Military Makeover with Montel’ TV show, Patrick Industries to transform home of Michiana veteran

(WNDU) - A local veteran will receive major home improvements - thanks to the Lifetime TV series Military Makeover with Montel, in partnership with Patrick Industries in Elkhart.

Improving the lives of the nation’s bravest meshes with the mission of the building materials company, said Doyle Stump, the executive vice president of product and innovation at Patrick Industries.

“They sacrificed all for us, you know, to be free in this country,” remarked Stump.

Last year, Patrick Industries helped transform the home of a veteran in Florida on Military Makeover, which is co-hosted by decorated veteran and host Montel Williams alongside Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand.

This year, Patrick Industries is getting involved on a bigger scale as the representing sponsor when the show renovates the home of a Michiana veteran sometime late summer or early fall.

“We want to bring it here to Michiana for our local community and especially our partners and our employees, Patrick Industries, to be deeply involved because we really want to pour into it. We want to make this one of the best makeovers that they’ve done on the show,” Stump said.

Military Makeover is still accepting applications for a deserving Michiana veteran.

The show says the selected veteran must have a good “military story” to share or educate, as well as a 100 percent Honorable Discharge from the military. The veteran must be a homeowner who plans on living in the home for the next five years.

Veterans must be available to film the backstory approximately one month prior to the makeover for three days and during the two weeks of filming when the makeover takes place the month after the backstory interview.

Click here for a chance to be featured.

