Michiana Crime Stoppers announce new pilot program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers have announced on Tuesday that it will launch its latest significant step to help combat gun violence in the community.

The new pilot program, Victory Over Violence, will assign a designated, enhanced reward for all tips leading to an arrest or solving of any felony crime committed with a firearm.

This announcement comes just weeks after the Michiana Crime Stoppers Board voted to more than double the possible reward payout for eligible homicide tips. The Michiana Crime Stoppers’ Board of Directors will be joined by local law enforcement and community leaders to help outline and shape the program.

