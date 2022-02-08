Medical Moment: Bioflux watchdog for heart

(WNDU) - Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as A-Fib, is a condition where the heart races or quivers resulting in an irregular heartbeat.

As many as six million Americans have it and the CDC suggests that number will double by 2030. Now, a new device lets doctors monitor in real time even if it the patient is at home.

Misel Mirdita never expected to have heart trouble at 37 years old. But last year he started having symptoms that his wife Kristen wouldn’t let him ignore.

“It would be like a cold sweat, then dizziness, chest pain. I couldn’t breathe. My heart rate would sometimes be one hundred and sixty, one eighty,” Misel said.

“Yeah. When we went to urgent care, he felt really bad. And then they sent him straight to the emergency room,” said Kristen.

Doctors suspected A-Fib, an irregular heartbeat. Doctor Jossef Amirian, MD at Manhattan Cardiology, wanted to use mobile cardiac telemetry, or MCT to keep an eye on him. This new system is called Bioflux.

“The Bioflux is a monitor, which, has three leads, which sit on the patient’s chest,” Amirian said.

The leads transmit signals into a portal alerting doctors to abnormal rhythms in real time.

“Picking up that rhythm, the abnormal rhythm, is extremely important. It can completely change the outlook and the management of a patient. Which can make all the difference,” continued Amirian.

Mirdita put the heart monitor on and just a few hours later it sent out an alert.

“We got a phone call at like eleven at night. We were in bed, and we were like, who’s calling us?” said Kristen.

The Bioflux picked up a serious, abnormal rhythm. Mirdita’s doctor recommended an ablation to block the A-Fib.

“We went in for surgery on Friday and he went back to work on Monday,” Kristen said.

Patients wear the Bioflux four days on average, 24/7. Doctors say that period of time allows them to detect any issues in heart rhythm.

“Now I feel like a young boy again. I feel much better,” Misel concluded.

