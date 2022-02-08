First Alert Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Mild Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be hanging in the middle 20s into the early afternoon with the lower 30s likely by the early evening. Clouds remain around with a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. High of 34.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the 30s for most of the evening with some locations dropping into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy skies with clouds increasing by the morning. A few flurries are possible by the early morning. Low of 31.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered snow showers possible especially in the afternoon and evening. A coating to a half inch of snow is possible. Snow showers will persist downwind of Lake Michigan into the evening. Some slick roadways are possible. Temperatures dropping into the evening. High of 36.

THURSDAY: Few snow showers through the first half of the day. Staying mostly cloudy with a few flurries into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady near 30 degrees in the middle of the day. It will turn colder into the evening as we drop into the teens. High of 30.

LONG RANGE: Rain and snow are possible Friday with a few inches of snow becoming possible by the evening. Lake effect snow showers will likely continue downwind of Lake Michigan through Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The weekend remains cold with highs in the 20s through Valentine’s Day. Then we are back into the 30s while we watch the chance for some rain/snow during the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, February 7th , 2022

Monday’s High: 29

Monday’s Low: 18

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

