End-of-season NIC awards for girls hoops
(WNDU) - Kelly Ratigan of South Bend St. Joe has been named MVP for the 2021-22 NIC girls basketball season, and heads up this year’s all-conference first team.
Ratigan was Michiana’s leading scorer and finished the year as a top-10 scorer in the state. She also broke her school’s single-season record for most points scored by a single player.
South Bend Washington finished as this season’s NIC champions, going a perfect 10-0 in conference play.
This year’s awards are listed below:
SEASON MVP:
Kelly Ratigan - South Bend St. Joe
ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM:
Kelly Ratigan (Sr.) - South Bend St. Joe
Ellia Foster (Sr.) - Bremen
Nevaeh Foster (Jr.) - Mishawaka Marian
Rashunda Jones (Jr.) - South Bend Washington
Makaya Porter (Jr.) - Mishawaka Marian
Mila Reynolds (Sr.) - South Bend Washington
Marissa Shelton (Sr.) South Bend Adams
HONORABLE MENTION:
Kenndall Bethel (Sr.) - Mishawaka Marian
Lois Carr (Sr.) - South Bend Adams
Maliya Freeman (Fr.) - South Bend Clay
Kaelyn Howell (Fr.) - South Bend Riley
Peyton Hull (Jr.) South Bend St. Joe
Maddie McSurley (Sr.) - New Prairie
Katie Moyer (Jr.) - Bremen
Jada Patton (Sr.) - Penn
Amiyah Reynolds (Jr.) - South Bend Washington
Samiyah Stout (So.) - Elkhart
Justyce Williams (So.) - Jimtown
Jess Yelaska (Sr.) - John Glenn
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR:
Ted Hayden - John Glenn
Dawn Huff - South Bend Adams
