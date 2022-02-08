End-of-season NIC awards for girls hoops

(WNDU) - Kelly Ratigan of South Bend St. Joe has been named MVP for the 2021-22 NIC girls basketball season, and heads up this year’s all-conference first team.

Ratigan was Michiana’s leading scorer and finished the year as a top-10 scorer in the state. She also broke her school’s single-season record for most points scored by a single player.

South Bend Washington finished as this season’s NIC champions, going a perfect 10-0 in conference play.

This year’s awards are listed below:

SEASON MVP:

Kelly Ratigan - South Bend St. Joe

ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM:

Kelly Ratigan (Sr.) - South Bend St. Joe

Ellia Foster (Sr.) - Bremen

Nevaeh Foster (Jr.) - Mishawaka Marian

Rashunda Jones (Jr.) - South Bend Washington

Makaya Porter (Jr.) - Mishawaka Marian

Mila Reynolds (Sr.) - South Bend Washington

Marissa Shelton (Sr.) South Bend Adams

HONORABLE MENTION:

Kenndall Bethel (Sr.) - Mishawaka Marian

Lois Carr (Sr.) - South Bend Adams

Maliya Freeman (Fr.) - South Bend Clay

Kaelyn Howell (Fr.) - South Bend Riley

Peyton Hull (Jr.) South Bend St. Joe

Maddie McSurley (Sr.) - New Prairie

Katie Moyer (Jr.) - Bremen

Jada Patton (Sr.) - Penn

Amiyah Reynolds (Jr.) - South Bend Washington

Samiyah Stout (So.) - Elkhart

Justyce Williams (So.) - Jimtown

Jess Yelaska (Sr.) - John Glenn

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR:

Ted Hayden - John Glenn

Dawn Huff - South Bend Adams

