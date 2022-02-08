Advertisement

ELMS shareholders expected to join class action lawsuit against company

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds, if not thousands of ELMS shareholders are expected to join a class action lawsuit that stems from false financial filings on the part of company leaders.

ELMS stands for Electric Last Mile Solutions and the company has been making electric commercial delivery vehicles in the Mishawaka factory where civilian Hummers were once produced.

On February 1st, the company announced the resignation of its co-founders amidst an investigation into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the company and the legal disclosure and tax consequences of the transactions.

A company press release indicates that certain executives purchased equity in the company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent evaluation, and that the company’s financial statements would have to be re-issued.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $2.88 or 51 percent per share by February 2, 2022.

The lawsuit states that ELMS securities had been artificially and falsely inflated and “as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.”

