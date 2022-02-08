Elkhart to host major swimming competitions

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the next two months, there will be two major swimming championships that will take place at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begin February 9-12. More than 400 athletes from 10 schools across the Midwest are set to compete.

From March 10-12 the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association will hold its National Invitational Championships. As many as 750 athletes from up to 50 different schools will be in attendance.

Capacity will be limited and masks are required for anyone entering the Aquatics Center.

