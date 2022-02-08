The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been nearly five years since Abby Williams and Libby German went missing in Delphi, only to be found murdered the next day. We’re looking at the years-long investigation as police search for the killer.

FEBRUARY 13, 2017- The girls go missing. A Snapchat picture of Abby walking across the Monon High Bridge is the last time they are heard from.

FEBRUARY 14, 2017- The girls’ bodies are found and police announce they’re investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

FEBRUARY 15, 2017- Authorities release a photo of a man walking across the bridge where the girls had been the day of their deaths… something police have because 14-year-old Libby snapped a picture.

FEBRUARY 19, 2017- The man in the photo is named as the prime suspect in the murders.

FEBRUARY 22, 2017- Police release audio from a cell phone recording of the suspect saying “down the hill”.

MAY 14, 2017- A celebration of life is held for Abby & Libby at Delphi High School.

JULY 17, 2017- Police release a sketch of the suspect they hope someone will recognize.

FEBRUARY 2018- No one is behind bars by the one year anniversary of the murders.

FEBRUARY 2019- Police reiterate that the case is not cold as they continue to investigate on the two year anniversary of the murders.

APRIL 22, 2019- Police release a new sketch that they say more accurately represents the person they believe killed the teens. The first sketch showed a person in his 40s to 50s, but the new sketch shows a man believed to be in his 20s to late 30s. Police also release a video of the man walking across the bridge and announce that they believe the suspect to be local to Delphi.

FEBRUARY 2020- Police believe they are one puzzle piece away from making an arrest at the three year anniversary of the murders.

FEBRUARY 2021- Police say they receive tips every day, but release no new updates on the four year anniversary of the murders.

SEPTEMBER 2021- Investigators move to a new space where they continue to work on the tips they receive as the reward grows to $325,000.

DECEMBER 2021- Indiana State Police request information from anyone who communicated, met, or attempted to meet with the person behind the fake online account “Anthony_Shots”.

Though the investigation is ongoing, the community continues to come together and surround the grieving families with hope that someone, someday soon, will be held accountable.

