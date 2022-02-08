Combating Gun Violence: Michiana Crime Stoppers launches new program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gun violence is on the rise across the county and while criminally assaulted shootings are down in South Bend, they still saw 1,120 incidents of gun violence in 2021.

That is why Michiana Crime Stoppers held a press conference Tuesday to formally announce a significant step they are taking to help combat gun violence.

Since the very beginning, Michiana Crime Stoppers has been working to keep our community safe by providing you with a way to anonymously submit a tip and frankly, it’s been working.

“There has been over $1.1 million paid out in rewards since 1983,” explains Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Lt. Kayla Miller.

As gun violence continues to rise, Michiana Crime Stoppers is once again trying to help with a new pilot program called “Victory over Violence.”

“Michiana Crime Stoppers is going to pay a $1000 reward if your tip leads to the solving or arrest in a felony gun case,” continues Lt. Miller.

Those include shootings, armed robberies, felony weapons possessions, aggravated assaults, criminal recklessness, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

“This is our community. It is important for all of us to come together and make a stand and say, we don’t want this in our community, and we are not going to tolerate it.”

Michiana Crime Stoppers continues to provide incentives to keep our community safe. They just increased the cash reward to $2500 for tips leading to the solving or arrest in homicide cases. They offer a $500 cash reward for tips that lead to the arrest of an individual wanted for murder or attempted murder. They offer a $200 cash reward for tips that lead to the arrest of a felony fugitive. The list goes on….

“Bullets don’t have names. So, while you may think that you are safe, if you are living in a neighborhood where gun violence is prevalent, there is a chance that any one of those bullets could come through your house and affect you,” says Lt. Miller.

So, if you see something, it’s time to say something. Call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can use their p3 app or head to p3tips.com/203. They take tips 24/7/365.

“It is anonymous if you call because we don’t have caller ID. It is anonymous if you put a tip through the web or the app because we don’t track IP addresses,” explains Lt. Miller.

As soon as you submit a tip, you are given a tip number and you are only referred to by that number.

“So, from start to finish, you are completely anonymous,” says Lt. Miller.

Now is the time to step up and say enough is enough, and in the words of Michiana Crime Stoppers, “it’s our community, it’s your call.”

