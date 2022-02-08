City of South Bend hosting ‘Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend’ event Tuesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is hosting its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Tuesday night.

Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.

It’s happening at the O’Brien Fitness Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

