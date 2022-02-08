City of South Bend hosting ‘Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend’ event Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is hosting its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Tuesday night.
Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.
It’s happening at the O’Brien Fitness Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
