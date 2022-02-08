Ask the Doctor: American Heart Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Since February is American Heart Month, we’re asking some questions about heart health.

Question #1: What are some things we can do to keep our hearts healthy?

DR BOB : I am a primary care doctor. So much of what we do every day is talk to people about how to life well.

Healthy lifestyle habits not only prevent things like heart attack and stroke, but also when we are following a healthy lifestyle, we often feel better, have more energy, and are more resilient.

The good news about heart health is that it is not complicated. The difficult news is that it isn’t easy.

The main areas we focus on in terms of heart health are diet, exercise, smoking, diabetes, cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

Most people could explain what sorts of behaviors aren’t healthy for us—eating too much meat or too many sweets, smoking cigarettes, watching Netflix instead of exercising, etc.

We need to focus on eating lean meats, whole grains and lots of fruits and vegetables. We need to exercise regularly and avoid nicotine.

Making lifestyle change can be very difficult, so we often encourage people to try to find a friend or family member to work on these changes together.

Question #2: What are some warning signs that something isn’t right?

DR. BOB : The classic description of a heart attack is feeling intense, painful pressure in the chest. Often the pain will go to the neck or the arm. Sometimes there can be associated sweating or difficulty breathing.

This usually is an obvious problem and difficult to ignore. However, there can also be smaller warning signs leading up to a bigger event.

Sometimes people might notice that when they exercise, they fatigue more quickly or feel more tired when they are done. Sometimes people might feel short of breath or having mild chest pains when they are active.

Anytime exertion causes chest pain, we worry and really want to make sure it isn’t coming from the heart.

Question #3: How often should we get a heart check-up?

DR. BOB : If someone is healthy and doesn’t have heart disease, they only need to see their doctor once a year.

We will be checking blood pressure and blood work for things like diabetes and high cholesterol. We will also check your weight.

If we find that you are overweight or have high blood pressure or diabetes, we will discuss ways to improve those problems.

Often if a medical problem is diagnosed, we may want to see you back sooner than a year. Maybe three or six months.

Closer follow-up allows us to monitor weight and blood pressure and if any medicines were prescribed to make sure they are working and not causing any problematic side effects.

