Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
Riverside Terrace residents make several complaints after no heat in the hallways, poorly...
‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Compared to last week, warmer with less snow
It happened shortly after midnight in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue.
Autopsy confirms Diamond Avenue homicide suspect was shot to death
St. Joseph County redistricting maps
Commissioner Dieter talks St. Joseph County redistricting maps

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps North Carolina authorities solve 50-year-old triple homicide
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes
A new device in heart health is making waves. The device called a Bioflux and monitors a...
Medical Moment: Bioflux watchdog for heart