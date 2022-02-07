The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County is educating the community on its almost lost history

Cass County, MI. (WNDU) - In Cass County, the Underground Railroad Society is educating the community on part of its history that was almost forgotten.

“The story, we’ve kind of rescued it from being forgotten,” says Cathy LaPointe, the Treasurer for the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County.

LaPointe tells 16 News Now that had members of the community not come together years ago to rescue historic homes in the county, they may have never been able to rediscover a few of the homes’ connections to the Underground Railroad.

“The Underground Railroad started here about 1830,” says LaPointe.

At the time, laws were in place in the U.S. that would send any runaway slaves that were caught, back to their owners, regardless of where they were in the country.

However, according to LaPointe, Michigan was a ‘free state,’ which appealed to many freed blacks to stay in Cass County.

“By the 1862 plat map, there were over 20 black owned farms on the map, right in the middle of slave times,” says LaPointe.

At Sam Adams Elementary School, Cass County’s Underground Railroad system has become tied into the 5th grade curriculum, helping to raise awareness to the role Cass County played at the time.

“And we’re very proud of that,” says LaPointe, in regards to the children being taught the history.

LaPointe tells us that over 1,500 freedom seekers came through the county.

“On our website you can learn the story, there is a lot to know,” says LaPointe, “It’s a story worth exploring.”

For more information, you can visit the organization’s website here.

