Two local companies make ‘Final Four’ in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Two local companies have made the Final Four of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament.

Janus Motorcycles in Goshen specializes in making vintage looking motorcycles at their plant. Last fall, the company began building the Halcyon 450, a new model bike designed to be faster and more comfortable for long-distance riding.

Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger specializes in making specialty vehicles for mobile vets and groomers.

You can cast your vote for what you think is the ‘coolest thing’ in the state by clicking here.

