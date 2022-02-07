Advertisement

St. Joseph County Public Library offering hundreds of free programs

If you're looking for some free and warm winter activities, the St. Joseph County Public Library has you covered.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some free and warm winter activities, the St. Joseph County Public Library has you covered.

The library offers hundreds of free programs, including help with your tax returns.

16 Morning News Now checked out the brand-new Community Learning Center inside the library. It includes spaces that can be rented for meetings and events.

And there are a host of events taking place throughout February in honor of Black History Month

To view events taking place at SJCPL, click here.

