St. Joseph County Public Library offering hundreds of free programs
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some free and warm winter activities, the St. Joseph County Public Library has you covered.
The library offers hundreds of free programs, including help with your tax returns.
16 Morning News Now checked out the brand-new Community Learning Center inside the library. It includes spaces that can be rented for meetings and events.
And there are a host of events taking place throughout February in honor of Black History Month
To view events taking place at SJCPL, click here.
