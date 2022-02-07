Advertisement

Semi-truck hits utility pole in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews responded Monday afternoon after a semi-truck hit a utility pole in Elkhart County.

Officials say the truck rounded a corner a little too tightly and struck a utility pole in the area of Wilden Road and Greene Road.

Officials say a combination of factors, including a train blocking the intersection on Highway 33 and snow on the road, led to the crash.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash. Police closed the road and asked motorists to find alternative routes while NIPSCO crews and tow trucks work to move the truck and avoid further damage to the pole.

