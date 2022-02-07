Medical Moment: SYNERGY MEGATRO stent saving lives

It’s a good time of year to focus on our hearts.

Not just because Valentine’s Day. But because it’s American Heart Month! And now, a new stent, with a powerful name, is helping to save even the hardest to treat patients.

One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. But this year, more than two million people will be saved by stents.

“There are a lot of things, nowadays, that we can fix that we, that we didn’t do before,” says Salil Patel, cardiologist at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville.

Stents are a mesh tube inserted through the wrist or groin by a catheter. They create a scaffold to open blockages in narrow arteries. But there are some larger vessels that previous stents could not be used in.

“Ten, 15 years ago, they, as patient would’ve had no options.” Patel says. “And in fact, some of these patients, we actually refer them to hospice.”

Patel says a new stent, the SYNERGY MEGATRON, can do what other stents can’t, built specifically for larger coronary arteries, closer to the aorta.

“These arteries, where there’s a lot of calcium, sometimes it’s hard to expand the artery fully and get those stents to expand,” Patel says.

Made from platinum aluminum chromium alloy, it’s stronger and can be seen more clearly on imaging, aiding doctors to place it more precisely.

“It can be expanded to six million meters, which is pretty large,” Patel says. “Because we have some of this technology and, and, and these newer techniques, we’re able to do some of these procedures, whereas, in the past we wouldn’t, we wouldn’t even try it.”

Giving some patients a second chance, they didn’t think they had.

Stents are permanent and should last forever. And Patel says with each new technology created, the recurrence rate is going down.

