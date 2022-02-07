Advertisement

Medical Moment: SYNERGY MEGATRO stent saving lives

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a good time of year to focus on our hearts.

Not just because Valentine’s Day. But because it’s American Heart Month! And now, a new stent, with a powerful name, is helping to save even the hardest to treat patients.

One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. But this year, more than two million people will be saved by stents.

“There are a lot of things, nowadays, that we can fix that we, that we didn’t do before,” says Salil Patel, cardiologist at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville.

Stents are a mesh tube inserted through the wrist or groin by a catheter. They create a scaffold to open blockages in narrow arteries. But there are some larger vessels that previous stents could not be used in.

“Ten, 15 years ago, they, as patient would’ve had no options.” Patel says. “And in fact, some of these patients, we actually refer them to hospice.”

Patel says a new stent, the SYNERGY MEGATRON, can do what other stents can’t, built specifically for larger coronary arteries, closer to the aorta.

“These arteries, where there’s a lot of calcium, sometimes it’s hard to expand the artery fully and get those stents to expand,” Patel says.

Made from platinum aluminum chromium alloy, it’s stronger and can be seen more clearly on imaging, aiding doctors to place it more precisely.

“It can be expanded to six million meters, which is pretty large,” Patel says. “Because we have some of this technology and, and, and these newer techniques, we’re able to do some of these procedures, whereas, in the past we wouldn’t, we wouldn’t even try it.”

Giving some patients a second chance, they didn’t think they had.

Stents are permanent and should last forever. And Patel says with each new technology created, the recurrence rate is going down.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
According to a survey by the Cleveland Clinic, results reveal fewer people are walking during...
Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend

Latest News

Officials say a combination of factors, including a train blocking the intersection on Highway...
Semi-truck hits utility pole in Elkhart County
The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
Adams High School stabbing trial rescheduled
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast