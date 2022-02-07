Johnny Schultz IV retrial recap of day one

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) -The retrial for Johnny Schultz is underway at the Fulton County Courthouse for the now 20-year-old accused of being a coconspirator in a plot to carry out a mass shooting at Rochester and Caston High Schools back in 2020.

Schultz is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of intimidation and two counts of drug possession as state prosecutors try to argue their case against him for the second time.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate sat in on today’s arguments to learn more about the evidence the state presented to the jury.

Prosecutors went through more than 100 pieces of evidence as they start their arguments to try and prove that Schultz worked with co-conspirator Donny Robin Jr. to plan these two school shootings, with the goal of eventually carrying them out.

Most of the exhibits first came up while Rochester Police Department detective Matt Campbell took the witness stand.

Jurors saw public and private photos from Schultz’s and Robin Jr.’s Facebook profiles.

Several of these photos showed some of the physical evidence the state brought into the courtroom on Monday like trench coats, a tactical belt, hats with writing that referred to the 1999 Columbine school shootings, as well as a blue tank painted with similar language.

The state also showed photos of Schultz’s bedroom on the day police arrested him. His walls were covered in writings and phrases referencing Columbine, violence, and even names of Rochester High School students.

Robin Jr. answered questions from state attorneys Monday afternoon.

He is already serving time for his role in this after pleading guilty in early 2021.

The prosecution used every second available during the afternoon session to give the jury more details about the duo’s alleged plan from the person closest to Johnny Schultz at that time.

Lead attorney Michael Marrs got Robin Jr. to not only provide more context to the more than 100 pieces of evidence they went through that morning, but also to provide some insight into his intentions with these items and how it would contribute to a plan to shoot up both Caston and Rochester High School.

Even though Robin claims they would have carried out their plans if they weren’t arrested, credibility seemed to be one of his biggest criticisms as a witness in the first trial.

The defense will start their cross-examination of Robin Tuesday morning after the state took up the entire afternoon session on Monday. The defense said cross-examination could take roughly two hours.

The state says they still have six more witnesses to present on Tuesday before their argument is complete.

That means this trial is likely to continue into Wednesday at least.

One of the challenges the state faces is proving that Schultz co-conspired to carry out these shootings specifically at Rochester and Caston High Schools.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.