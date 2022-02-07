Advertisement

Irish take down NC State to sweep two-game road trip

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley warms up before the start of an NCAA college basketball game...
Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley warms up before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is now off to it’s hottest ACC start in program history after flattening the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, 69-57. This follows their 68-64 win over Miami on Wednesday, a top-4 team in the ACC.

Five different players finished with double-digit points, Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. each chipped in ten boards, and the Irish won convincingly in their second game in a row on the road.

“I’m proud of our group,” said coach Mike Brey after the win. “We’re a confident group, especially on the road.”

Nate Laszewski suffered a leg injury early, thinning the Domers’ already-slim rotation down to six men. Laszewski did not return, and Coach Brey opted to ride his remaining six instead of giving minutes to any of his reserves. After the game, Brey said that his veteran forward should be good to go by the next contest.

The Irish are now 7-6 in games away from their own building this season. They return home for a one-game home defense on Wednesday against Louisville. When these two teams met in Kentucky just over a couple of weeks ago, it was the Irish who came away victorious, winning 82-70 behind a powerful 22-point performance from freshman Blake Wesley.

This week’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7PM from Purcell Pavilion.

