HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Winning seasons have become a tradition for the South Central High School girls basketball team in Union Mills.

But this year, the ladies are ranked number one in their class, thanks to a veteran line-up and a new coach.

“There’s times where, like, you forget he’s your principal,” remarked senior Delanie Gale.

Principal Ben Anderson had coached several years ago at LaPorte and New Prairie High Schools but never quite imagined he’d be at the helm at South Central. Anderson said the athletic department interviewed candidates, but it came down to not having any teacher openings at the time

“And so the the athletic director and the committee approached me about, about helping out,” said Anderson. “I was hesitant [to accept the head coaching job] because of how talented these young ladies are, you know, they deserve someone that’ll put in the work for them. And, you know, I kind of overcame that hesitation.”

Anderson’s players say he’s adept at separating school from the court.

“When he’s in school, he’s, like, our principal and everything. And it’s like, we can like joke around with him or whatever. But then, when he’s our coach, like, there’s a time and a place for everything. And so when it needs to be serious, it’s serious,” described senior Abbie Tomblin.

Tomblin’s teammate and fellow senior Lauren Bowmar says she is also impressed by their new coach’s ability to balance it all.

“He’s the type of person when it’s like time to get serious, let’s be serious, and let’s get stuff done. But other times, we can joke around with him and like, have fun with him,” said Bowmar.

Over the weekend, the Satellites clobbered North Newton and are knocking on the door of a sectional title on Tuesday.

“At the start of the season, if you would have told me we would be 25-0 going into the sectional championship, I would have been like, like, ‘Really?’ And, but now that we’re here, it just kind of feels like, I don’t know. It’s like constant pressure, but like a good pressure,” Gale added.

Two years ago, Anderson said the team lost at semi-state in overtime by one point, fueling the players’ urgency to win every game they get to play. But the principal doubling as head coach says he can’t take all the credit for the sterling record.

“I’ve told people all year that this is years in the making for this, for this team this year, and a lot of these girls have played travel ball for years and years. And it’s not because of me, it’s because of them. They’re, they’re talented, they’re hungry, they want it. So any recognition that comes is absolutely deserved by them,” Anderson said.

South Central plays Rensselaer Central (17-6) in the Class 2-A sectional championship on Tuesday night at Rensselaer Central.

Gale and Bowmar will play college softball while Tomblin will continue to play basketball in college.

