Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
According to a survey by the Cleveland Clinic, results reveal fewer people are walking during...
Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler
Today’s 2nd Chance Pet is a dog named Holly. She is a 3.5-year-old Collie/Lab mix at Pet Refuge...
2nd Chance Pet: Holly
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington