Advertisement

Five-game winning streak snapped as Notre Dame loses to FSU for first-ever time

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team fell victim to the Florida State Seminoles in a one-game road stint on Sunday, losing by a final score of 70-65.

The third quarter was where things would fall apart for the Irish, as they’d allow FSU to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage heading into the 4th. Still the Domers battled, shooting their best percentage of the game in the 4th quarter and bringing the game to within just two points in the final moments. However the home team was able to hang on in the end, thanks to some solid ball control and effective free-throw shooting to ice it.

Maya Dodson continued her recent stretch of strong play, recording a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double while also recording four steals. Dara Mabrey -- the team’s top three-point shooter -- was held scoreless, missing all eight of her tries from the field, including five three-point attempts.

The Irish will likely benefit from some home cooking this week as they return to Purcell Pavilion on Thursday to host the Miami Hurricanes. Notre Dame got the better of this matchup last season, besting Miami 71-60. The Irish are also undefeated at home so far this season, boasting an 11-0 record on their home floor.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
According to a survey by the Cleveland Clinic, results reveal fewer people are walking during...
Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows
Dashcam footage of truck accident released

Latest News

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley warms up before the start of an NCAA college basketball game...
Irish take down NC State to sweep two-game road trip
Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey celebrates with the team following a win over North Carolina State...
#20 Notre Dame upsets #3 NC State
Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr., center, has a dunk blocked by Duke's Paolo Banchero during the...
Duke ruins Notre Dame’s home undefeated streak, wins 57-43
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 23, airing exclusively on Peacock