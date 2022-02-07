Five-game winning streak snapped as Notre Dame loses to FSU for first-ever time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team fell victim to the Florida State Seminoles in a one-game road stint on Sunday, losing by a final score of 70-65.

The third quarter was where things would fall apart for the Irish, as they’d allow FSU to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage heading into the 4th. Still the Domers battled, shooting their best percentage of the game in the 4th quarter and bringing the game to within just two points in the final moments. However the home team was able to hang on in the end, thanks to some solid ball control and effective free-throw shooting to ice it.

Maya Dodson continued her recent stretch of strong play, recording a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double while also recording four steals. Dara Mabrey -- the team’s top three-point shooter -- was held scoreless, missing all eight of her tries from the field, including five three-point attempts.

The Irish will likely benefit from some home cooking this week as they return to Purcell Pavilion on Thursday to host the Miami Hurricanes. Notre Dame got the better of this matchup last season, besting Miami 71-60. The Irish are also undefeated at home so far this season, boasting an 11-0 record on their home floor.

