First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with Light Snow Showers Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Pockets of freezing drizzle are possible during the morning. A few slick spots are likely through the morning commute. Light snow showers could mix in with the freezing drizzle and produce a dusting of snow in parts of Michiana. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy and turning colder. Highs in the 20s early, falling through the teens by the afternoon and evening. High of 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures continue to fall as the clouds continue to diminish. Lows will be in the single digits by early Tuesday across Michiana. There is a slight chance of a few light snow showers to move through overnight. Cold. Low of 5.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds throughout the day. Staying mild with afternoon highs near 30 after a cold morning. High of 30.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing again. Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day. Some light snow showers are likely by the evening as another clipper system moves into the region. Highs will be in the middle 30s through the middle of the day. High of 36.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures are falling back below the freezing mark. Wednesday evening through Friday there is the chance for scattered snow showers to produce a coating to an inch of two of snow. A few clippers move to the north with some lake enhanced snow showers likely. By the weekend the snow comes to an end as we await the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Staying mild into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, February 6th , 2022

Sunday’s High: 33

Sunday’s Low: 16

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

