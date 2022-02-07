Commissioner Dieter talks St. Joseph County redistricting maps

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The debate over St. Joseph County’s redistricting maps has been controversial and confusing. A lawsuit has now been filed by the Democratic-controlled County Council against the three Republican Commissioners.

Two of three commissioners voted to approved changes to district boundaries, with Commissioner Andy Kostielney saying the maps are “legal and appropriate”.

The one commissioner who disagrees with how the maps are drawn is Republican Derek Dieter, who joined 16 Morning News Now live Monday morning to explain his position on the issue. He called the entire process for the map drawing “dysfunctional” and says he isn’t sure what’s next for the redistricting maps.

You can watch the full interview by clicking the video above.

