Black history program and tribute comes to the St. Joseph Co. Public Library

Activists and community members are coming together to celebrate Black History Month in downtown South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Activists and community members are coming together to celebrate Black History Month in downtown South Bend.

The “It Takes a Village” black history program was held Sunday at the St. Joseph County Public Library.

The theme is in the title— it takes a village to build a family and community.

The event was organized by Women Entrepreneurs Matter, Inc.— highlighting local community leaders, artists, and business owners.

The celebration also paid tribute to local activist and youth pastor Kintae Lark, who started the “Free Haircut for Kidz” program.

