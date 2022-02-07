Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
According to a survey by the Cleveland Clinic, results reveal fewer people are walking during...
Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend

Latest News

A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris