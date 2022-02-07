Autopsy confirms Diamond Avenue homicide suspect was shot to death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Autopsy results confirm a homicide victim last week in South Bend was shot to death.

That’s according to the South Bend Police Department. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re communicating with the family in terms of the next steps in the process.

It happened after midnight Friday morning. Police were called to the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue for a shooting.

40-year-old Terrance Cannon, Sr. has been identified as the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

