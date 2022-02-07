Advertisement

Autopsy confirms Diamond Avenue homicide suspect was shot to death

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Autopsy results confirm a homicide victim last week in South Bend was shot to death.

That’s according to the South Bend Police Department. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re communicating with the family in terms of the next steps in the process.

It happened after midnight Friday morning. Police were called to the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue for a shooting.

40-year-old Terrance Cannon, Sr. has been identified as the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
Flurries & freezing drizzle Monday
A ex-resident of the Walnut Trail Apartments is coming forward about her details living in...
Elkhart woman lives whole year in apartment without heat
According to a survey by the Cleveland Clinic, results reveal fewer people are walking during...
Pandemic fatigue hurting heart health, survey shows
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Suspicious death investigation underway in South Bend

Latest News

Officials say a combination of factors, including a train blocking the intersection on Highway...
Semi-truck hits utility pole in Elkhart County
The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
Adams High School stabbing trial rescheduled
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Controversial efforts to turn a former hospital building into a hotel continue.
Zoning hearing held for old Madison Center building in South Bend