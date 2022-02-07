Adams High School stabbing trial rescheduled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The scheduled trial date for the teen accused of stabbing a fellow student at Adams High School has been pushed back.

The defense asked for more time to view additional evidence before deciding whether the case would go to trial or be resolved by agreement. There is already a court order in place that the defendant cannot contact the alleged victim or witnesses.

The trial has been pushed back a month to March 10.

If you would like to read previous updates on the story, please click here.

