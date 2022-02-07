Advertisement

Adams High School stabbing trial rescheduled

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The scheduled trial date for the teen accused of stabbing a fellow student at Adams High School has been pushed back.

The defense asked for more time to view additional evidence before deciding whether the case would go to trial or be resolved by agreement. There is already a court order in place that the defendant cannot contact the alleged victim or witnesses.

The trial has been pushed back a month to March 10.

