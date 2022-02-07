Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

