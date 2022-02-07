2nd Chance Pet: Holly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet Segment!

Today’s 2nd Chance Pet is a dog named Holly. She is a Collie/Lab mix at Pet Refuge in South Bend that will be turning 4 years old in May.

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge suggests Holly is best fit for a family with older children and a household where she is the only pet. But if you watch the video above, you’ll find out for yourself that she is an absolute sweetheart!

If you want to adopt Holly or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can call them at 574-231-1122. They are located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend. You can also visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.