Vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River in Mishawaka

Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a vehicle crash into a channel of water in Mishawaka.

It happened at Miami “Monkey” Island on N State St. — near the north end of Eberhart Park Golf Course.

Mishawaka police and fire crews responded to the scene, as well as several tow trucks.

The section of the St. Joseph River the vehicle crashed into is frozen over, with part of the vehicle underwater.

There were no occupants in the vehicle when our crew arrived to the scene.

We’re working to learn more details on the incident— if we receive any new information, we’ll bring it to you on 16 News Now.

